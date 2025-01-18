Mangaluru, January 18: In a significant legal action, the Additional District and Sessions Judge KS Maanu of Fast Track Sessions Court-2 in Mangaluru sentenced Ashwath, a 22-year-old resident of Hebri taluk in Udupi district, to a comprehensive prison term for multiple sexual offenses against a 17-year-old girl. The court imposed a total of 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and substantial fines across different legal sections.

Ashwath's criminal actions began when he befriended the victim through Instagram and abducted her from Mulki bus stand on March 15, 2023, taking her to a lodge in Manipal. He sexually assaulted the victim, recording the rape on her mobile phone and subsequently transferring and sharing the video on social media, including with the victim's father. This egregious violation led to his arrest by Mulki police, who subsequently filed a comprehensive chargesheet. UP Horror: Man Living in Saudi Arabia Lets Friends Rape His Wife for Money in Bulandshahr, Watches Sex Assault Videos.

The court's verdict included specific sentences: 20 years for offenses under Section 376 of IPC and Section 6 of POCSO Act, three years for Section 363 of IPC, two years for Section 12 of POCSO, and three years under Section 67(B) of the Information Technology Act. Surat Incest Horror: Teenage Brother Rapes, Impregnates 13-Year-Old Sister After Watching Intimate Scenes in TV Serials, Detained.

The total fine of INR 1 lakh will be provided as direct compensation to the victim, who is also eligible for an additional INR 4 lakh from the District Legal Services Authority under the Victim Compensation Scheme.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

