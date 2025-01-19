Mahakumbh Nagar, January 18: Mahakumbh is being organised on the banks of Sangam in Prayagraj. A lot of enthusiasm among the devotees is being witnessed nowadays regarding the divine and grand Mahakumbh. Till now, at least 7.72 crore devotees have taken the holy dip. Devotees from across the country and the world have been visiting Mahakumbh Nagar to take the holy dip.

According to the data released, on Saturday, around 32 lakh devotees visited Mahakumbh Nagar till 8 p.m. The office of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath provided information regarding this through a social media post. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Over 25 Lakh Pilgrims Visit Mahakumbh Mela on 6th Day in Prayagraj.

According to official information, till 8 p.m., on Saturday, more than 42 lakh people took "a dip of faith". At the same time, about 32 lakh pilgrims visited Mahakumbh Nagar. Besides, there are also more than 10 lakh 'Kalpavasis'. It has been learned that till now, more than 7.72 crore devotees have taken a bath in Mahakumbh.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's office wrote in a post on social media that more than 100,000 devotees have become partakers of the virtue by taking holy bath in the holy Sangam. A social media post by the office of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath read: "Congratulations to all the respected saints and saints, more than 10 lakh 'Kalpavasis' and more than 32 lakh devotees who have achieved virtuous benefits today." Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Goes Global: 21-Member Team From 10 Countries All Set To Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam.

On Saturday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also arrived to participate in the Mahakumbh convention. BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi was also present along with Rajnath Singh. After reaching Prayagraj, the Defence Minister first took a bath in the holy Triveni Sangam of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati and proclaimed 'Sanatan ki Jai', 'Ganga Maiya ki Jai'.

The Union Minister also took stock of the arrangements for Mahakumbh after visiting Akshayavat, Patalpuri and Bade Hanuman ji from the banks of Sangam. "I consider it my good fortune that today I took a bath at Sangam in Prayagraj. This is a spiritual and cultural festival of Indianness. It should not be seen by associating it with any sect, community or religion. If you want to understand India and Indianness then come and see Mahakumbh," Rajnath Singh said.

The Prayagraj Mahakumbh, organised under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is not merely a spiritual gathering but also emerging as a significant driver of economic growth.

This grand festival, which attracts crores of pilgrims and tourists, is expected to generate temporary employment for 6 to 10 lakh people, providing livelihood opportunities across various sectors. While some of these jobs will be temporary, they will significantly enhance the quality of life for many individuals involved.

With over 40 crore pilgrims and tourists expected to visit Prayagraj between Paush Purnima and Mahashivratri, the Mahakumbh promises to infuse vitality into the local and national economy. CM Yogi has emphasized that if each visitor spends an average of Rs 5,000 on basic needs, the total business generated during this month-and-a-half-long event could exceed Rs 2 lakh crore.

Experts suggest that this scale of economic activity in just six weeks is equivalent to the earnings of eight regular months for many businesses. A significant portion of this revenue will contribute to government taxes and bolster the country’s GDP.

The Mahakumbh has spurred demand across diverse fields, including logistics, transportation, digital security, hospitality, event management, and infrastructure development.

Staffing Recruitment Services and First Meridian Global predict the creation of 6 to 10 lakh jobs during this period. These roles include tent settlements, data analysis, branding, marketing, and social media influencers, in addition to conventional sectors like food stalls, religious services, and transportation.

The festival has also energised small-scale and local businesses. Vendors selling offerings such as prasad, flowers, sweets, and milk products; artisans providing bangles, bindis, and sindoor; and priests and barbers catering to pilgrims have all seen a surge in demand. For these local entrepreneurs, the Mahakumbh is an opportunity to earn many times more than during regular days.

