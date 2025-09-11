Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 11 (ANI): Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini participated in the 2025 edition of Haryana City Cleanliness Campaign on Thursday, emphasising that keeping Gurugram clean and green is the responsibility of every citizen.

Speaking at the event, CM Saini highlighted the participation of senior citizens and women and appealed to Gurugram residents to join the initiative to help the city maintain its top ranking in cleanliness.

"Gurugram should be clean and healthy, and I would appeal to every citizen of Gurugram to continuously join the cleanliness drive and this cleanliness campaign that has started in Gurugram. It is the responsibility of our citizens that our Gurugram remains number 1 in the ranking, and they should maintain it..." CM Saini told reporters.

The event was also attended by Gurugram MLA Mukesh Aggarwal and is a part of the Haryana Urban Cleanliness Campaign. Additionally, this campaign also witnessed the participation of Dera Sacha Sauda followers, as well as the Nirankari institutions and Radha Soami Satsang, as part of the "Mera Gurugram Swacch Gurugram" initiative.

As part of the ongoing Seva Pakhwada, the cleanliness campaign has been running across the state since August 11 and will continue till Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

Earlier, on August 24, CM Saini flagged off an 11-week cleanliness drive in Kurukshetra under the "Swachh Kurukshetra - Mera Kurukshetra, Mera Abhimaan" initiative, which will take place till November 7, this year. (ANI)

