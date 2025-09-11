New Delhi, September 11: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday levelled fresh allegations against Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and the Congress, claiming that the "vote-theft" PDFs showcased by Gandhi during his special press conference, to sharpen attack on the Election Commission, were created in Myanmar.

The controversy erupted after BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari flagged an X post, asserting that metadata from the "vote chori" PDFs, which were later uploaded on the official Congress website, revealed they were generated in the Myanmar time zone. The 'revelation' triggered sharp reactions from the BJP, which again accused Rahul Gandhi and the grand old party of being influenced by foreign forces. ‘Vote Chori’ Remarks: Election Commission Objects to Political Leaders for Using Phrases Like Vote Theft, Terms It Attack on Voters’ Dignity, Say Sources.

BJP Launches Fresh Salvo at LoP Rahul Gandhi

#WATCH | Delhi | BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla says, "Whenever there are crises in North India, Lok Sabha leader Rahul Gandhi prefers to go abroad instead of going to Punjab, Himachal Pradesh... The data of the PowerPoint presentation shown by Rahul Gandhi was being prepared by… pic.twitter.com/UwvZEt02y7 — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2025

Delhi: Addressing a press conference, BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla says, "... The issues Rahul Gandhi keeps raising about India - in reality, those were just dialogues delivered here, while the script for those dialogues was being written somewhere else... Now,… pic.twitter.com/TvnHNbwo9V — IANS (@ians_india) September 11, 2025

Speaking to IANS, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Rahul Gandhi did the press conference with a PowerPoint presentation, now an investigation has revealed that the PDF that was created, which Congress itself later shared, was made outside India, in Myanmar. And all the evidence, the technical evidence, has now come out. This cannot be manipulated."

He said that Gandhi "likes foreign and foreigners more," and that is why he was "enjoying his Malaysia vacation" when floods were devastating Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. "However, we want to know whether your script to make India a democratic deficit is being written in some foreign nation? Are you being directed from somewhere else? Are you being played around like a puppet at the hands of foreigners?" Poonawala said. ‘Vote Chori Se Azaadi’: Congress Launches New Campaign Backing Rahul Gandhi’s Claims, Urges for Support by Displaying Picture.

Poonawalla also recalled Gandhi's repeated statements abroad. "Rahul Gandhi has said this several times in foreign nations that they should intervene in India's matters. He also questions Indian organisations on international platforms. Congress used to raise Soros-based reports during Parliament sessions. Rahul Gandhi should clarify these things," he said.

R.P. Singh, another BJP national spokesperson also slammed the LoP and the Congress leadership over "connection with foreign forces." "It is clear that foreign forces are influencing the Congress leadership. This revelation has made it clear that Rahul Gandhi and the Congress leaders are connected to Soros," Singh told IANS.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (ANI). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 11, 2025 03:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).