Uttarakhand [India], June 26 (ANI): As the world celebrates the International anti-drug day today, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami reminded the harms of drug consumption and said that drug addiction not only affects the mental and physical condition of a person, but also hinders the progress of the families, society and the state.

The Chief Minister shared his commitment to making Uttarakhand drug-free and further added that efforts are being made to make Uttarakhand drug-free, and to ensure success, the participation of all is very important. On the occasion of International Anti-Drug Day, he urged all to spread awareness in society about the harmful effects of drug addiction.

June 26, observed as the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, is a United Nations International Day. This day aims to spread awareness regarding the harmful effects of drug use and to fight against drug abuse and the illegal drug trade. This day has been observed since 1989. June 26 was chosen to commemorate Lin Zexu's (Chinese political philosopher and politician) dismantling of the opium trade in Humen, Guangdong, ending on June 25, 1839, just before the First Opium War in China.

Every year, a theme is chosen, and this year's theme is "The Evidence is Clear: Invest in Prevention."

Earlier, CM Dhami directed the officers of the Indian Administrative Service to adopt the villages where they started their service to accelerate the development of the state's remote villages.

Under the scheme, the officers have started working for the development of the adopted villages. Many officers have closely understood the lives of the villagers and their problems by staying overnight in the villages. After the officers make the action plan, the state government will run a campaign for the development of villages.

CM Dhami had expected the officers of the Indian Administrative Service with grade-pay of Rs 8700 or more to adopt the work area of their first appointment. On this basis, 40 senior IAS officers of the state have adopted their first place of appointment.

On May 20, 2025, an order to this effect was also issued by Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan. (ANI)

