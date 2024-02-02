Mumbai, Feb 2 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met cadets of the NCC contingent that represented the state in the Republic Day Camp 2024.

Maharashtra achieved a rare hat trick after it won the Best NCC Directorate trophy and the Prime Minister Banner for the third consecutive year.

Twenty-three senior wing girl cadets from Maharashtra Directorate marched on Kartavya Path as part of the All India NCC Contingent, a defence release said.

"The NCC contingent of Maharashtra Directorate was hosted by the Chief Minister at Sahyadri Guest House on Thursday. The NCC contingent comprising 122 cadets won the prestigious Prime Minister Banner at RDC 2024 for standing first overall in addition to winning a rich haul of trophies and medals," the release informed.

During the 'At Home' function, the CM interacted with the NCC cadets and awarded prizes to meritorious cadets for their all round performance during the RD Parade Camp 2023-24, it added.

ADG NCC Maharashtra Directorate Major General Yogender Singh, senior officers, group commanders as well as staff of NCC along with spouses were present on the occasion.

