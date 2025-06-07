Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 7 (ANI): Former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and MP Govinda Karajola has criticised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and alleged that the Karnataka government was working as a brand ambassador for companies with economic offences.

Speaking to the media today at the BJP state office, Jagannath Bhavan, he said that 11 people died in the stampede that occurred at the RCB victory ceremony, and Siddaramaiah's government is directly responsible for this tragedy.

"Therefore, if Siddaramaiah has any morals, he should resign and apologise to the people of the state," he said.

The previous government did not come forward to celebrate these economic crime companies and did not work as brand ambassadors.

He criticised Siddaramaiah's government for working as a brand ambassador. He accused the Karnataka government of being directly responsible for the tragedy that happened in Bengaluru on June 4.

"RCB 'Royal Challengers Bangalore' is one of the companies involved in two economic crimes in the country. This is a company of Vijay Mallya that was created to sell whiskey. The second is the IPL of Lalit Modi. He is also an economic offender of the country," he said.

He criticised the two fugitives who committed crimes and left the country after defrauding the country's treasury.

He said that the people of this state and the people of the country should have been informed about the reason why Vijay Mallya's RCB company and Lalit Modi's IPL company became the brand ambassadors.

Deputy Leader of the Opposition and MLA Arvind Bellada, former Minister Halappa Achar, former MLA Paranna Munavalli, and State Spokesperson Dr Narendra Rangappa were present.

Top senior officials of Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), secretary A Shankar and treasurer ES Jairam, tendered their resignations from their posts, taking "moral responsibility" for the stampede that took place near M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday ahead of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team's felicitation after winning their Indian Premier League (IPL) title by defeating Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a tight final on Tuesday. (ANI)

