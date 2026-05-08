India News | CM Yogi Adityanath Visits Ancestral Village; Joins CM Dhami for Development Push in Uttarakhand

Pauri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) [India], May 8 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami jointly visited (*WHEN*)???? the Yamkeshwar region and laid the foundation stone for several development projects at Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath Government College.

The programme commenced with both Chief Ministers offering prayers at the ancient Shiva temple in Yamkeshwar, seeking peace, prosperity, and public welfare for the nation and the state. On their arrival, District Magistrate Swati S. Bhadauria formally welcomed the dignitaries.

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Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also visited his ancestral village, Panchur, where he participated in the Vishnu Mahayagya and joined his family members and villagers in the spiritual rituals. Expressing gratitude to the temple committee, he remarked that while the site once symbolised faith alone three years ago, it has now transformed into a magnificent temple. Inspiring the youth, he emphasised that a positive mindset is essential for success in life. Positive thinking leads to meaningful outcomes, and spirituality and devotion to God remain the most powerful means to sustain such positivity.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami praised the leadership of Yogi Adityanath and also referred to the completion of one year of 'Operation Sindoor.'Announcing major developmental initiatives for the region, he declared that the Bithyani college would be developed into an "Ideal College" and that construction work on a mini stadium in the area would begin soon.

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He stated that the state government is committed to providing world-class education and sports facilities to the youth, and as part of this vision, the college is being upgraded with modern and high-tech infrastructure. He further added that government welfare schemes are being delivered to the last person in society.

At Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath Government College, Bithyani, students welcomed both Chief Ministers with traditional grandeur and enthusiasm. On the occasion, Yogi Adityanath and Pushkar Singh Dhami paid floral tributes to the statue of Guru Gorakhnath. Marking a major step towards modernisation in education, the dignitaries digitally launched the college's new AI-based website, while Trilok Chandra Sharma gave a detailed presentation on its functioning.

A unique example of digital innovation was witnessed when Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath interacted directly with the AI bot to review the college's examination system and results, while Chief Minister Dhami discussed subjects such as student enrollment and skill development with the AI platform. In addition, the inauguration of the college's new building and seminar hall, along with the release of the book "Viksit Bharat: Ek Sankalp," was conducted with great dignity.

To encourage fitness among the youth, the foundation stone for an open gym was also laid on the college campus. Both Chief Ministers personally used the gym equipment to spread awareness about health and fitness. During the inspection of the land identified for the proposed stadium, they assured the public that the project is in its final stages and would soon be dedicated to the people. (ANI)

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