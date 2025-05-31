Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 31 (ANI): Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi on Friday felicitated Neha Bhandari from BSF Jammu with the Commendation Disc for her exceptional courage and operational proficiency during the Operation Sindoor.

"On 30 May 2025, COAS General Upendra Dwivedi, PVSM, AVSM, felicitated Assistant Commandant Neha Bhandari of BSF Jammu with the Commendation Disc for her exceptional courage and operational proficiency during Operation Sindoor. She gallantly commanded a forward-deployed BSF company under challenging conditions", an 'X' post from BSF Jammu said.

BSF Assistant Commandant Neha Bhandari commanded a forward post along the International Border (IB) during Operation Sindoor.

Earlier, speaking to ANI, she described the high spirits of the personnel during the operation, saying, "The josh was high..."

Bhandari's company was responsible for stopping any infiltration attempts and keeping the IB safe. They successfully fulfilled their responsibilities during the operation.

"During Operation Sindoor, I was commanding a company deployed at the IB. Our responsibility was to stop any infiltration, give a befitting reply to Pakistan and keep the International Border safe. We fulfilled all responsibilities well," she told ANI.

The BSF personnel fired at the enemy using high and flat trajectory weapons, giving a strong response to Pakistan's actions. Bhandari highlighted the role of women personnel in the operation, saying that both women and men BSF personnel carried out their duties effectively.

"We fired at the enemy using high and flat trajectory weapons. In this operation, both women and men BSF personnel carried out their duties. We have posts and bunkers for our protection," she added.

Bhandari mentioned that the BSF has posts and bunkers for protection, showcasing the force's preparedness and vigilance along the IB.

India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The Indian armed forces responded effectively to subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases. The two countries then reached an understanding to stop military action following a call made by Pakistan's DGMO to his Indian counterpart. (ANI)

