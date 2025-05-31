Kolkata, May 31: In a gruesome incident in Basanti, South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, a man killed his sister-in-law by beheading her with a sharp weapon on Saturday morning. He then roamed the streets carrying the severed head and the bloodied weapon. After roaming around in the locality for some time, he ultimately walked into the Basanti Police Station and surrendered before the police. The police promptly took him into custody and are currently interrogating him to find out what prompted him to commit such a gruesome crime. West Bengal Shocker: Man Bites Off Sleeping Wife’s Nose in Berpara, Swallows Flesh After Calling It ‘Beautiful’; Arrested.

The accused has been identified as Bimal Mondal, and the victim has been identified as Sati Mondal, who was married to the elder brother of the accused. “We suspect a family feud may have led to the chilling murder. He showed no remorse when he surrendered before us. He was carrying both the severed head and the murder weapon. His behaviour suggests he is not in a normal state of mind,” said a district police official. Hooghly Shocker: Man Kills Wife, Daughter in West Bengal; Dies by Suicide After Failing To Repay Loans.

An eyewitness said that while the accused was roaming around in the streets, he was cursing the victim and her husband. “He screamed that he had paid back for the injustice done to him for so many years. His rage was so intense that no one dared to stop him while he was roaming around with the weapon and the severed head, though some passers-by captured the video on their mobile phones,” said an eyewitness. The local community has been left in shock. One of them said that for the last few days, there had been frequent quarrels between the victim and the accused, and the latter had issued threats. “However, none of us imagined the family dispute would end in such a horrific act,” a neighbour said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2025 01:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).