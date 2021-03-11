Aurangabad, Mar 11 (PTI) Top officials in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district took to the roads on Thursday and appealed people to wear masks amid rising coronavirus cases.

A partial lockdown has begun in the district.

Collector Sunil Chavan, Police Commissioner Nikhil Gupta, Municipal Commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey and others stepped out and were seen appealing people to wear masks and follow social distancing at Kranti Chowk and elsewhere.

They also visited shops and hotels to see if COVID-19 norms were being followed.

Masks were given to auto rickshaw drivers while fine was imposed on some shop owners.

