India News | Combating COVID-19: Delhi-Ghaziabad Border Sealed Till Further Orders

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 25 (ANI): The Delhi-Ghaziabad border will be sealed as was done during Lockdown 2.0 till further orders, said the District Administration in an order on Monday.

The order has come into force with immediate effect.

It is stated in the order that those providing essential services, doctors, paramedical staff, police, bank officials, media persons do not need a pass, and their IDs will be sufficient to cross the border.

The order also includes the following--

* Trucks, ambulance, and vehicles related to essential services and medical supplies will not need a pass.

* Deputy Secretary and officer of the above rank of Deputy Secretary will only need to show their IDs.

* Employees working in Delhi government and Central government offices will need an additional pass from their office to ensure that only 33 per cent of employees attend the office as per the guidelines.

* In special cases, any pass issued by the Central or Delhi government will be valid.

* Advocates working in Delhi courts will be allowed to commute by showing their IDs.

Police teams posted at Delhi-Ghaziabad border have started checking passes and IDs of the people commuting through different border routes.

"Essential services vehicles, goods carriers and those with passes are being allowed to go to Delhi. The order came in the afternoon. So not many know about it. We are telling the people about it," Vishal Singh, Traffic Sub Inspector, Ghaziabad Police, told ANI.

With 273 new corona cases reported in the last 24 hours, the number of active cases of COVID-19 rose to 2,606 in Uttar Pradesh.

As many as 3,581 people have been discharged from the disease while 165 deaths have been reported till date, said the state's Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad on Monday.

The lockdown has been extended in the fourth phase up to May 31. (ANI)

