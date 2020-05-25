From Running Shramik Special Trains For Migrants to Opening Bookings For General Public; Here Are 5 Ways in Which Indian Railways is Giving Reprieve to People in COVID-19 Pandemic

Indian Railways. Representational Image (Photo Credits: Youtube)

Wrestling all hurdles posed by the covid-19 pandemic, the Indian railways have used its efficiency and capacity to reprieve the nation. From running Shramik Special trains for migrants to opening bookings for the general public and transporting essential goods and services to dedicating coaches for medical purposes, no stone has been unturned by the Railways Ministry. Indian Railways' Senior Officer Tests Positive for Coronavirus; Third Case at Rail Bhavan.

Relief to Migrants

Indian Railways with over 3000 Shramik Special trains has carried more than 40 lakh migrants to their hometowns as revealed in a press conference by Railways ministry on May 23rd. It has also scheduled over 2600 trains for 36 lakh migrants via Sharmic Specials in the next 10 days.

Starting Passenger Trains

Commenting on the special passenger trains starting from June 1, journalist Shaeen Jacob said, “Indian Railways is going to come up with 200 special trains starting from June 1. The last chunk of stranded individuals are to be send off to their homes for which these trains shall be running. This includes students, tourists and other people besides migrants.”

These trains will be for general passengers and will be an addition besides Shramik Specials, the booking for which shall commence from 10 am on 21st May, 2020. It will have reserved AC/ Non- AC classes. Indian Railways to Run 200 Non-AC Trains as Per Time Table From June 1, IRCTC to Start Online Bookings Soon: Piyush Goyal.

Citing details about these passenger trains, Mr. Jacob added, “More than 14 lakh tickets are already booked. Standard social distancing norms and security and hygiene protocols are to be followed. Also, the Advanced Reservation Period has extended from 7 days as on May 12 to 30 days now.” Also, about 4.7 million free meals have been served to the needy in the lockdown period.

Transporting essential commodities

Like many other sectors, the transportation sector especially Railways too has borne losses in revenue. Mr. Jacob said, “Indian Railways revenue and loading capacity has declined if we compare it to last year when trains were normally functioning. From April 1 to May 23, Railways has handled 30% less load as compared to last year during the same period. Also about 40% decline is there in the revenue in the same time if we compare this year and previous year.”

Despite the losses, Railways has played a pivotal role in ensuring round the clock supply of essential commodities through Special Parcel Trains. It has moved 23 lakh wagons comprising Food grains, Salt, Sugar, Milk, Edible Oils, Medical Equipment, Medicines etc. from March 22 to May 22.

Ensuring Medical Facilities

The railways has utilized the lockdown period to its optimum use for service to the nation though medical facilities. It has prepared over 1.2 lakh coveralls of PPEs, 1.4 lakh litres sanitizer and 20 lakhs reusable face mask/cover as mentioned by V.K Yadav Chairman of Railway Board. Railways has also reserved over 10500 quarantine beds.

Railways minister Piyush Goyal tweeted about how 24 babies have taken birth aboard the Shramik Special trains between May 1st and May 21st. He lauded medical practitioners & prompt action by Railways officials and fellow passengers for the delivery of babies.

Resuming infrastructural work

Lockdown period is a great opportunity for Railways to carry out infrastructural development work as train frequency is low and needs no blocking of railway tracks to undertake construction work as Mr. Jacob highlighted.

From resumption of work of Noapara - Bimanbander Metro Rail project in Kolkata to dismantling of more than 100 years old and dilapidated FOB at DDU station, various works are being undertaken. Previously, construction work on Chinab Bridge (world's tallest Railway Bridge) had started ensuring all Covid19 safety precautions, as tweeted by the ministry.