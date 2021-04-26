Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 26 (ANI): Haryana Police arrested the manager of a company dealing in oxygen cylinders for Industrial use, for black marketing of oxygen cylinders in the Barhi industrial area of the state on Sunday.

According to Haryana Police, secret information was received by Sonipat Police on April 24 that the manager of Shri Ganesh Air products Pvt Ltd named Kashish was selling oxygen cylinders at exorbitant rates in wake of growing demand for oxygen cylinders for treatment of covid-19 patients.

"DSP (Deputy Superintendent of Police) Ravinder was deputed to develop the information and DC (Deputy Commissioner) Sonipat was requested to appoint a duty magistrate, a medical officer and Drug Control Officer to plan and execute the raid. The team sent the informer as a decoy purchaser and the deal was struck at Rs 25,000 for one oxygen cylinder," police said.

The police team raided the premises and recovered the currency notes from the accused and detained him, following which Haryana police registered an FIR against the accused.

After the arrest, the accused was sent to judicial custody by the local court.

"The accused disclosed that his company deals in oxygen cylinders for Industrial use but after the recent rise in demand of oxygen cylinders for medical use, he started selling the oxygen cylinders to covid patients at high rates to make quick money. More than 170 oxygen cylinders have been recovered by the team during the raid and the DC Sonipat has initiated the process of requisition of these cylinders in the public interest," police added. (ANI)

