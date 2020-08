New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday hit out at the BJP government in Karnataka over the violence in Bengaluru in which three people were killed after police opened fire to quell a mob that went on a rampage irked over a social media post, and said it was a "complete failure of law and order machinery".

Scores, including around 50 policemen, were injured in the violence that erupted on Tuesday night and continued till the wee hours of Wednesday, apparently triggered by the online post.

Also Read | Severe Waterlogging at Manekshaw Road Due to Rainfall in Delhi: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 13, 2020.

Bengaluru violence, riots and arson are "reprehensible, condemnable and unacceptable", Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

"It is complete failure of law and order machinery and rule of law. Was (B S) Yediyurappa government sleeping or waiting for violence to happen?" Surjewala said in a tweet.

Also Read | Realme 6i Online India Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Check Prices & Exciting Offers.

"Why did police not act in time? Who is responsible for 3 deaths?" he asked.

Congress general secretary in-charge organisation, K C Venugopal, said the violence in Bengaluru is "unfortunate and condemnable".

"Strict action should be taken against those behind the derogatory post and those who indulged in rioting," he said on Twitter.

"Taking law into their hands and destroying public property shouldn't be tolerated. Let peace prevail and let law take its course," Venugopal said.

Three people were killed after police opened fire to quell a mob that went on a rampage in a Bengaluru locality irked over a social media post allegedly put out by a Congress legislator's relative.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)