New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the Union Cabinet's decision on computerization of Primary Agriculture Credit Societies will benefit crores of farmers, particularly small and marginal farmers.

It will also enhance transparency and lead to better service delivery, he said.

The Centre on Wednesday decided to computerise all functional 63,000 Primary Agriculture Credit Societies (PACS) over the next five years with a budget outlay of Rs 2,516 crore in order to improve efficiency, transparency and accountability in their operations.

The scheme, approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will also facilitate PACS to diversify their business and undertake multiple activities.

Modi said, "Today's Cabinet decision on computerization of Primary Agriculture Credit Societies (PACS) will benefit crores of farmers, particularly small and marginal farmers. It will also enhance transparency and lead to better service delivery."

Majority of the PACS are not computerised and are still functioning manually, resulting in inefficiency and trust deficit in these societies.

