India News | Conducting Re-NEET in 30 Days a Logistical Challenge; NTA Working with 'zero Trust' Policy: Sources

By Vishu Adhana

New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): With less than a month remaining for the June 21 re-NEET examination, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is operating under a "zero trust" approach, undertaking heightened surveillance, regular audits and social media monitoring to plug all possible loopholes after the alleged paper leak controversy, sources at the agency told ANI.

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Calling the conduct of the re-examination within a 30-day timeline a "massive logistical challenge", sources said such large-scale examinations usually require nearly six months of preparation. "The clock is ticking. If anything slips because of paucity of time, it can become a disaster," a source, on the condition of anonymity, said.

The re-examination was announced after allegations of irregularities and paper leak surfaced in the earlier NEET-UG examination, triggering outrage among students and parents and leading to multiple investigations, including a CBI probe.

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Sources stressed that the agency's responsibility was not limited to conducting the examination but also ensuring swift action in case the integrity of the process was violated. "NTA cannot fail its students time and again. It is not fair to the students," a source said.

According to sources, NTA has "renewed everything" internally following the controversy. "We have strengthened all protocols, increased cross-checking mechanisms and regular audits are taking place so that nothing slips through," the source said.

The agency, sources said, is also closely monitoring social media platforms, including Telegram, which investigators suspect was among the channels used during the leak network.

"NTA is taking several measures for a fair examination, but we cannot disclose everything publicly as it can help the mafia identify loopholes," sources added.

On allegations that insiders, including teachers, may have been involved in the leak, sources admitted the challenge of handling rogue elements within the system. "People who have worked with the agency for years can also go rogue. If insiders do wrong, it becomes extremely challenging. We are ensuring this does not happen again," the source said.

Explaining the nature of the leak, sources claimed that only a portion of the paper had been compromised. "Had the leak happened from printing presses, banks or examination centres, the entire paper would have leaked. It was only part of the paper," the source said.

"We are looking at the entire process through a lens of zero trust and trying to ensure there are no loopholes," the source added.

Sources maintained that all facts regarding the leak and those responsible would emerge through the ongoing CBI investigation. "NTA cannot influence the CBI probe," they said.

"What NTA is doing will be proven on June 21," sources added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)