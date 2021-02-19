Raipur, Feb 19 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday claimed that the Congress and its allies will win over 100 seats in the upcoming Assembly polls in Assam, where the ruling BJP has set a similar target.

The chief minister was speaking to reporters at Swami Vivekanand Airport here after returning from a four-day visit to Assam, where polls to the 126-member Assembly is likely to be held in March-April.

"The election fever is heating up in Assam, and gradually, the poll atmosphere is taking shape there. People want change there and party workers are excited," he said.

Baghel is one of the three senior observers appointed by the AICC to oversee the election campaign management in the north-eastern state.

Referring to the 2018 Chhattisgarh Assembly election results, the chief minister said, "Amit Shah ji (then the BJP national president) had set a target of winning 65 plus (seats) in Chhattisgarh and I had said that 65 plus will be our numbers and the results reflected the same."

Now, again Shah has spoken about winning 100 plus seats in Assam, but it will be the Congress' alliance, which will win 100 plus there, Baghel said, exuding confidence.

In 2018, the BJP had set a target of winning over 65 seats under its 'Mission 65 plus' in the Chhattisgarh Assembly polls, but interestingly, the Congress had registered a landslide victory in over 68 out of 90 Assembly segments. PTI

