Hyderabad, Oct 7 (PTI) The Congress and BJP have been alike in taking away the powers of states when they are in power at the Centre, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao alleged on Thursday.

Saying that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has recently written to him on collectively speaking on disputes that are occurring, he said he would be ready to fight with the Centre, if there is a need, for state's rights.

Rao, who spoke in the Legislative Assembly on the state government's 'Palle Pragati-Pattana Pragati' (progress of villages - progress of towns) programmes, said the Centre taking away subjects and powers of states has been happening since Congress regimes many years ago.

He cited the example of agriculture.

"Congress and BJP have equally taken away many powers in the states' sector. These two parties are same to same in reducing the stature of states... and draining states' powers. I am saying this as the Chief Minister of a state and president of a regional party, because people should know," he said.

Many newspaper articles also appear as to how the Central government takes away the powers of states.

Saying that even the wages of workers (under government schemes) are proposed to be directly deposited in Delhi, he asked what state governments, Sarpanches and other local body representatives are for.

Noting that several taxes have been taken (from states) in the name of GST, he said the idea of bringing petrol and diesel under the GST ambit was recently mooted. The idea was opposed by BJP-ruled states, he claimed.

The Centre had to step back on the matter, the chief minister added.

There is no difference in the attitude of Congress and BJP vis-a-vis Centre draining the powers of states and not letting the states work. "Both do the same thing," he said.

He asked whether the local bodies, panchayat raj institutions and ZP Chairmen do not look after issues like municipalities and rural workers.

"The money for that is deposited in Delhi. It is Jawahar Rojgar Yojana when Congress is in power, it is Deendayal Yojana when these people come (to power). Names only change. The attitude doesn't. This is what is exactly happening in this country. This is fact. These anomolies need to go," he said.

He said Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin has recently written a letter to him, saying that many disputes are occurring and that they should speak collectively.

"Yes. We will fight with the Centre if we have to fight on the rights of the states," he said.

Rao, who spoke extensively on the rapid strides made in development during the TRS regime, said the state government would soon launch 'Palle dawakhanas' (village clinics) to improve health infrastructure and in view of the possibility of spread of viral diseases like COVID-19 and swine flu in future.

The state government has already set up 'basti dawakhanas' (clinics in residential colonies) in the state.

