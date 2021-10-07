New Delhi, October 7: The Bihar Public Service Commission declared the final results of the 65th Combined Competitive Examination on Thursday, October 7. The results have been uploaded on the official website of the commission. Candidates who appeared for the combined competitive exam can visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in to check and download their results and ranks. OJEE Result 2021 for B CAT Course Released Today, Candidates Can Download Their Rank Cards Online at ojee.nic.in.

According to the official notification, out of the total 1,142 who cleared the written examination, 1,114 candidates appeared for the interview round which was conducted from August 2, 2021 to August 18, 2021. Scroll down to know how to check the result for the BPSC 65th Combined Competitive Examination.

Here Is How To Check BPSC 65th Combined Competitive Examination Final Result:

Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in

On the home page, click on the link that says, 'Final Results: For 65th Combined Competitive Examination'

A PDF of the result will open in a new page

The results will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and download it

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the Final Result of Bihar Public Service Commission 65th Combined Competitive Examination for future references and keep it safe. Candidates are also advise to contact the relevant authorities immediately in case of any discrepancies or confusion in the results.

