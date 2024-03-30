Hyderabad, Mar 30 (PTI) Telangana BJP legislature party leader A Maheshwar Reddy on Saturday warned that the Congress government in the state would collapse within 48 hours if any BJP MLAs were "touched (lured to defect)".

Pointing out Minister K Venkat Reddy's claims that all eight Telangana BJP MLAs were in touch with Congress, Maheshwar Reddy asked the minister not to dare touch saffron party legislators.

"If you try to touch even one MLA of ours, I am telling you that within 48 hours, your government will collapse. Our actions are always dignified. We respect the people's mandate. We respect and cooperate with you democratically," the BJP leader warned.

Reacting to the BJP leader's comments, Minister Venkat Reddy told a TV channel "Where is BJP in Telangana with its eight MLAs?

Maheshwar Reddy pointed out that when the Congress party was in opposition, Venkat Reddy said MLAs who switched over to other parties should be punished, and now he is encouraging BRS MLAs to defect.

He alleged that the Congress party failed to implement its promises or guarantees even after 100 days of forming the government and is bringing up issues to divert public attention.

Alleging that he has the details of Telangana Ministers' 'collections', Maheshwar Reddy said that Congress party is running its political and poll activities throughout the country with the money "generated" from Hyderabad.

He further alleged that Venkat Reddy was in touch with Union Ministers Amit Shah and Nitin Gandkari and offered that

(Venkat Reddy) is ready to act as "Eknath Shinde" in Telangana. However, the BJP declined the offer saying that it did not have confidence in him for the role.

