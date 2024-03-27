New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh is an inalienable, indistinguishable and inseparable part of India, said Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

"The Indian National Congress strongly condemns and opposes any idea of an iota of Chinese claims on Arunachal Pradesh. This is the 4th time in a month, that the Chinese, from their highest offices, have made completely ludicrous and farcical claims," Mallikarjun Kharge, posted on X on Tuesday.

China's record in making absurd claims by renaming places and redrawing maps of territories, belonging to other countries, is well known, said the Congress president.

"Moving beyond partisan politics, we are together in protecting India's sovereignty and territorial integrity. However, it may also be underlined that Chinese belligerence is the result of PM Modi not acting on its "Laal Aankh" and giving CLEAN CHIT to China on Galwan on June 19th, 2020, where 20 Indian bravehearts sacrificed their lives for the nation," Kharge posted on X.

He alleged that Centre's 'Please China Policy' has endangered National Security in Arunachal Pradesh.

"Be it building villages at the border close to Arunachal Pradesh or be it kidnapping our people living near the borders - Modi Govt's 'Please China Policy' has endangered our National Security in Arunachal," said Congress president.

"Apart from Ladakh, 'Modi Ki Chinese Guarantee' is being played up in Arunachal Pradesh. We still hope that the Modi government should come out with the strongest rebuttal to the Chinese on their pathetic claims. We want peace and tranquillity at our borders," the Congress leader said.

Recently, China again came up with its claim over the state of Arunachal Pradesh. Terming the Indian State as "Zangan--an inherent part of China's territory," the Chinese Defence Ministry said that Beijing "never acknowledges and firmly opposes" the "so-called Arunachal Pradesh illegally established by India."

India has again rejected the "absurd claims" and "baseless arguments" made by China on Arunachal Pradesh, asserting that the northeast State is an "integral and inalienable part of India."

The Ministry of External Affairs in an official statement on March 19 noted that the people of Arunachal Pradesh will "continue to benefit" from India's development programmes and infrastructure projects.

"We have noted the comments made by the Spokesperson of the Chinese Defence Ministry advancing absurd claims over the territory of the Indian State of Arunachal Pradesh. Repeating baseless arguments in this regard does not lend such claims any validity," said the official spokesperson of MEA, Randhir Jaiswal.

"Arunachal Pradesh was, is and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India. Its people will continue to benefit from our development programmes and infrastructure projects," the statement added. (ANI)

