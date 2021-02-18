Dharamshala, Feb 17 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday hit out at the Congress, saying the opposition party has not been able to raise any solid issues against his government that has worked with transparency.

He also claimed that his government spent Rs 21,300 crore on development work in three years as against the erstwhile Congress dispensation's expenditure of Rs 13,300 during the same period of time.

Thakur was speaking at a three-day BJP training camp here.

The BJP and the state government have worked hard during the last three years due to which Himachal Pradesh is reaching new heights, he said.

"The BJP performed well in the recent Panchayati Raj elections to capture the majority of the seats," he added.

Taking on the Congress, the chief minister said the party has not been able to raise any solid issues against the state government that has been working with transparency.

"If we compare the expenditure incurred on developmental work during the first three years of the Congress government with that of the present BJP government, the Congress spent Rs 13,300 crore while the BJP spent Rs 21,300 crore," Thakur said.

"It is worth mentioning that the last year went in vain due to the COVID-19 pandemic," he added.

Thakur said the Himachal Pradesh government has worked at every level for the upliftment of the weaker sections of the society.

He said the BJP would continue to work hard at every level to strengthen the party organisation.

"We are fortunate that today the Bhartiya Janta Party has become the biggest political party in the world and we have the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi too," he said.

BJP president J P Nadda will attend the training camp on Friday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)