Bhubaneswar, Dec 24 (PTI) The Odisha Congress on Tuesday organised 'Ambedkar Samman March' across the state in protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's alleged remarks against BR Ambedkar.

Carrying posters and pictures of Ambedkar, Congress leaders and supporters held demonstrations in Bhubaneswar, Koraput, Dhenkanal and Malkangiri.

Also Read | Congress CWC Meet in Belagavi: Party To Decide 2025 Action Plan, Take Up BR Ambedkar 'Insult' Issue at 'Nav Satyagraha Baithak'.

They raised slogans against the BJP and accused Shah of insulting Ambedkar during the debate on the Constitution in the Rajya Sabha last week.

A delegation of Congress leaders later submitted a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu through the ADM, Bhubaneswar, demanding Shah's apology and resignation.

Also Read | BBMKU Result 2024 Declared at bbmku.ac.in, Know How To Download UG and PG Marksheets From Direct Link.

Former state Congress president Niranjan Patnaik said, "BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah has insulted Ambedkar and the Constitution, which is unfortunate and shameful. We are deeply hurt by his words."

He further added that Shah should apologise to the people of the country and step down from his position.

Senior Congress leader Mohammed Moquim added, "Shah's remark has hurt every citizen, including dalits, minorities, and backward communities. The entire country demands the home minister's resignation."

He also called for Shah to admit his mistake and apologise publicly.

Moquim also commented on the alleged physical assault on two BJP MPs in Parliament, claiming that the saffron party parliamentarians, including Balasore MP Pratap Sarangi, staged a drama.

He noted that when Congress demanded the release of CCTV footage, the Lok Sabha Speaker rejected the request, suggesting the BJP was trying to cover up the incident.

Meanwhile, the Bhubaneswar unit of the CPI(M) also protested the issue and burnt an effigy of Shah.

CPI(M) state secretary Suresh Panigrahy condemned the home minister's remarks as "highly unfortunate, anti-tribal and anti-dalit."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)