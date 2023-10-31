New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): Congress held a meeting of the party's central election committee to decide remaining party candidates in Rajasthan.

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and members of the Central Election Committee (CEC) attended the meeting.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and state party chief Govind Singh Dotasra were also present.

The Congress has so far declared candidates on 95 of 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan.

The state has a long tradition of changing governments every five years and the Congress is hoping to buck the trend. Ashok Gehlot has announced several welfare schemes in the run up to polls and the party is projecting "a picture of unity".

Rajasthan is among five states which will go the polls next month. The polling in the state will be held on November 25 and votes will be counted on December 3. (ANI)

