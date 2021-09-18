Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 18 (ANI): Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday took a dig at opposition Congress in Uttarakhand and said it was finding difficult to find candidates for the assembly polls early next year.

Joshi, who is the election incharge of BJP in Uttarakhand, said "Congress is a party of past" and its MLAs were joining the BJP.

Joshi took part in the core committee meeting of the BJP here and deliberated on the strategy for the assembly polls.

"Congress leadership, whether at the national level or here, they have understood that Congress is a party of past tense. It is a party of the past. They are using binoculars to find candidates," Joshi told media persons here.

Joshi also said that he wants to congratulate Congress leader Harish Rawat for his remarks that 'Jai Shri Ganesh' would drive the party's election campaign in the state.

"I want to congratulate Rawatji (Harish Rawat) and Congress party that at least non-serious part-time politician Rahul Gandhi has decided to chant Jai Shri Ganesh," Joshi said.

He also thanked Nainital High Court for reopening Char Dham Yatra.

"I thank the High Court for reopening 'Char Dham Yatra'. I also congratulate the State government," he said.

Char Dham Yatra will begin from September 18.

The Nainital High Court on September 16 lifted the ban on Char Dham Yatra and allowed only fully COVID vaccinated people with a mandatory COVID-19 negative report for the annual pilgrimage.

The court ordered devotees to follow strict COVID-19 protocols and limited the number of visitors too.

Joshi also slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

"They asked for proof of the airstrike in Pakistan. And now they're trying to collect votes in the name of a former Army officer," he said.

(ANI)

