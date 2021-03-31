Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 31 (ANI): Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani on Tuesday said that Congress is so helpless that it is taking AIUDF's support to keep itself politically alive.

"The Congress is so helpless that it is taking AIUDF's support to keep itself politically alive. There's a phrase 'Doobte ko tinke ka sahara' (a person in a desperate situation needs the slightest support to survive) but can those who are finding support in each other, build a bright future for Assam?" Smriti Irani said.

She questioned, "Can those who are part of such an alliance that is limited to their politics, fulfil any of the promises of development made to people?"

The second phase of campaigning for assembly polls in Assam ended on Tuesday with all the players including the ruling NDA, Congress-led Mahajath making efforts to woo voters on 39 seats that will go to the polls on April 1.

The second phase of elections will decide the fate of 345 candidates.

The main contest is seen to be between the alliances led by BJP and Congress.The BJP-led led alliance also includes the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL).

Congress has stitched a broad alliance that includes All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, the Anchalik Gana Marcha (AGM) and the Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF).

Jailed activist Akhil Gogoi's Raijor Dal has stitched an alliance with Assam Jatiya Parishad.

The BJP is banking on the performance of the Sarbanand Sonowal government in the state in the past five years, the initiatives of the central government and the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

