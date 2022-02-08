Prayagraj, Feb 8 (PTI) Congress leader Yogesh Shukla who had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Allahabad has joined BJP.

Also Read | Northeast Delhi Violence: Delhi High Court To Continue Hearing On Batch Of Petitions On February 16.

Shukla who had earlier contested the LS poll from Allahabad in 2009 too as a BJP candidate but had lost to Rewati Raman Singh of the Samajwadi Party, on Tuesday said he joined the BJP in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP BJP's organisation secretary Sunil Bansal in Lucknow on Tuesday.

Also Read | Facebook, Instagram Block Handles of Indian Army's Chinar Corps; Matter Taken Up With Company, No Response Yet.

He said he returned to the BJP after losing all hopes of the Congress returning to its roots which, he said, has defeated his purpose of being in politics and preserving India's cultural values and heritage.

Shukla had been a member of the National Youth Commission between 2002 and 2007 and worked as a coordinator of the BJP's Intellectual Cell between 2007 and 2010. Later between 2010 and 2016, he was the national coordinator of BJP Panchayat Cell.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)