New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): Congress leader Pawan Khera on Saturday criticised PM Modi's silence on Trump's executive order, which raised the fee for companies to sponsor H-1B applicants to $100,000.

Discussing the H-1B order, Khera claimed that US President Donald Trump insults India every day, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to remain silent. The congress leader also claimed that if the Prime Minister had announced on the floor that Trump is a liar, the whole country would have supported him.

"Trump is insulting us every day. But the PM is silent. Rahul Gandhi gave him an opportunity to say on the Floor of the House that Trump is a liar. Had he said that, the country would have stood with him. Today, the entire country is questioning the PM." Khera told ANI.

While criticising the Prime Minister, Khera stated that Rahul Gandhi warned PM Modi in 2017 about a potential H-1B-like order, but PM Modi did nothing.

"This is not a new development. On 5th July 2017, Rahul Gandhi had tweeted and alerted PM Modi that this was going to happen and do something. But he was a weak PM back then and even today. You have the result today...Crores of youth of this country are going to face a loss..." said Khera.

Meanwhile, Former Indian diplomat Anil Trigunayat criticised U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order to impose a USD 100,000 annual fee on H-1B visas, warning that it would directly impact India and described it as a backward move for global talent supply.

"This is a regressive step in my view. And because India is the only country today which will provide talent to the face, so be it. Well, I think that this is an ongoing thing," said Trigunayat.

However, Trigunayat emphasised that Trump's decision was consistent with his political messaging and is pleasing his MAGA constituency.

"I think it is in keeping with his various statements that he has been making ever since, especially to please his MAGA constituency. He has also been, you know, creating more difficulties with regard to his prescriptions on the H-1B visa, not from now, but for quite some time now. Even ordinary visas also have become not that easy," added Trigunayat.

Earlier, the Donald Trump administration announced a significant increase in H-1B visa fees, imposing a $100,000 annual charge that could potentially alter how American companies hire skilled foreign workers. This order is set to impact Indian IT professionals, who comprise the largest group of beneficiaries.

Discussing this order, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, during a Friday press call, described the fee hike as a deliberate strategy to eliminate what the administration considers lower-skilled training positions while preserving opportunities for highly skilled workers. (ANI)

