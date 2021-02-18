Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 18 (ANI): Congress and the Left on Wednesday held their first meeting the Indian Secular Front (ISF), recently floated by influential minority leader Abbas Siddique over seat-sharing for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls.

After the meeting, ISF chairman Naushad Siddiqui said it is possible that Congress and the Left contest elections in alliance with the ISF.

"A meeting was held between ISF, left and Congress over seat-sharing for the upcoming Assembly election. It will be finalised tomorrow," he told ANI.

"We are not in touch with any other party. It is possible that the alliance may be finalised," he added.

Congress leader Abdul Mannan said that the Congress and Left which had already finalised the seat-sharing agreement have taken note of the demands of the ISF.

"Our alliance with the Left has been finalised. Seat sharing was also finalised. We held a meeting with the ISF. We sought information on which seats ISF is demanding. Our competitions are TMC and BJP. We will fight against them. We have taken note of the demands of ISF," he said.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pradip Bhattacharya said that the ISF has submitted their demands and his party will have a discussion on it. (ANI)

