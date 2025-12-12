New Delhi [India] , December 12 (ANI): Leader of Opposition the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi today chaired a meeting of Lak Sabha MPs of his party. The meeting was held to review the performance of the Congress MPs in the winter session so far. The Congress has 99 MPs in the Lower House of Parliament.

K Suresh, Senior Congress leader said that the meeting was a regular meeting with the LOP and that the party MPs had passed a condolence motion honuring late Congress leader Shivraj Patil.

Also Read | Jammu Kashmir Weather: Biting Cold, Air Pollution, Falling Water Levels in Rivers Add to Winter Woes of Kashmiris (Watch Video).

" A condolence resolution was passed in the meeting of MPs for for Shivraj Patil who was one of the tallest leaders of the Congress party at the state and central level. He served as Home Minister, Speaker and Governor so his passing is a great loss for the party," K Suresh said.

"This is a regular meeting where the MPs are interacting with the LoP. There are just few days to go for the Winter session to end so the LoP interacted with the MPs. The performance of the Congress MPs was discussed as well as the session that has progressed so far," he added.

Also Read | Parliament Winter Session 2025: Rahul Gandhi Chairs Review Meeting of Lok Sabha MPs From Congress (Watch Video).

Earlier on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi continued his attack on Home Minister Amit Shah after the later lambasted the Congress party in his speech during the election reform debate in the Lok Sabha.Rahul Gandhi said that the Home Minister had not answered any of his questions directly.

"Amit Shah ji was very nervous yesterday. He used the wrong language, his hands were trembling... He is under tremendous mental pressure. Everybody saw this yesterday. What I asked him, he did not answer directly. He gave no proof. I have directly challenged him to come on the ground and let us discuss all my press conferences in the Parliament. I got no answer," he claimed.

Another Congress MP Tanuj Punia also joined in the chorus saying, "The transparency that should have been there was not visible. What happened in Haryana, he did not answer the real questions, but instead accused the Congress. No answer was received for what is happening today."

The BJP on the other hand accused the Congress and the Lok Sabha LoP of adopting Hit and Run tactics.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh attacked the Congress MP saying, "Rahul Gandhi adopts a hit-and-run formula... When the Prime Minister and the Home Minister speak, he walks out, this is his democracy. He doesn't have the strength to listen to the truth. He felt bad after hearing what the Union Home Minister said yesterday. I believe that Rahul Gandhi will have to give up this habit... The entire Nehru family was thrown into disarray by the Home Minister's speech."

On Wednesday, tensions in the Lok Sabha escalated when Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi engaged in a heated exchange over allegations of "vote chori". (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)