India News | Congress MLA-elect VD Satheesan Holds Roadshow in Peravur After Election Win

Kochi (Keralam) [India], May 6 (ANI): Congress MLA-elect from Peravur Assembly, VD Satheesan, held a roadshow in his winning constituency on Wednesday. He was accompanied by party cadres in large numbers, waving at the passing public.

Satheesan won in the Peravur constituency with a total of 78658 votes, beating CPI(M) candidate ET Taison Master, with a margin of 20,600 votes.

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Satheesan is being seen as a top contender for the Keralam CM post along with KC Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala.

The Keralam Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) is set to hold its first Legislative Party meeting for newly appointed MLAs on Thursday. The session is scheduled to begin at 10:30 am at the headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram, said KPCC President Sunny Joseph on Wednesday.

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The meeting will see participation from the All India Congress Committee (AICC), with senior observers Mukul Wasnik and Ajay Maken to attend.

The meeting will likely deliberate on Keralam's Chief Ministerial face. According to the sources, the party has appointed its leaders, Ajay Maken and Mukul Wasnik, as observers to know the views of its newly elected MLAs to decide the choice of Chief Minister.

Earlier, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal and senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala reached the residence of Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi as the party is yet to decide on Keralam's next Chief Minister after the thumping victory in the assembly elections.

Congress has begun the process of government formation in Keralam, where the party-led UDF registered a thumping victory in the assembly polls, winning 102 seats in the 140-member assembly.

The UDF's win has been seen as a major political shift in the state, reflecting the growing support for Congress and its allies while reinforcing the party's influence under the guidance of Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge.

The UDF secured a commanding 102 seats in the 140-member Assembly with the declaration of the results of the April 9 elections on Monday, marking a decisive mandate and a significant political shift in the state after a decade. The Congress emerged as the single largest party within the alliance with 63 seats, while its key ally, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), won 22 seats. (ANI)

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