Vijay’s TVK Falls Short of Majority Despite Congress Support, Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar Unsure of Majority: Report

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Actor-turned-politician Vijay has staked claim to form the next government in Tamil Nadu after his party emerged as the single-largest formation in the Assembly elections. However, sources said Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar is not yet convinced that Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has the numbers required to secure a majority.

TVK secured 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly, falling short of the majority mark of 118. The Indian National Congress, with five seats, has extended support, taking the tally to 113. The party is also seeking backing from other regional allies to bridge the remaining gap. Tamil Nadu Government Formation 2026: Congress Extends Conditional Support to Vijay’s TVK.

Numbers Game and Alliance Efforts

According to party insiders, TVK is counting on support from smaller parties, including the Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, each of which has two seats.

Even with this potential backing, the party still needs additional numbers to cross the halfway mark. Sources indicated that the Governor is awaiting clearer proof of majority support before taking a decision. ‘Backstabbers’: DMK Leader's Cryptic Post As Congress Considers Supporting Vijay’s TVK.

The results have disrupted the long-standing dominance of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in the state. The DMK won 59 seats, with its leader M. K. Stalin losing his Kolathur constituency to a TVK candidate. The AIADMK secured 47 seats.

Next Steps: Floor Test Likely

With no party crossing the majority mark, the immediate focus is on government formation and the possibility of a floor test in the Assembly. Vijay is expected to demonstrate majority support if invited to form the government.

The Governor’s decision will depend on whether TVK can secure the backing required to reach the 118-seat threshold, as political negotiations continue in the state.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2026 05:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).