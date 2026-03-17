New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): After both parties won one seat in the Haryana Rajya Sabha elections, Congress MP Deepender Hooda on Tuesday accused the BJP of "unethical politics" for just one seat, asserting that the four votes that were declared invalid during counting were all valid.

Speaking to the media, Hooda termed it the "victory of democracy" as he claimed that when the buying and selling couldn't proceed, an attempt was also made to strangle democracy in the darkness of the night.

Also Read | Sehri Time and Iftar Time Today, March 18: Timings for 28th Roza of Ramzan 2026 in Mumbai, Delhi and More.

"Today, on this occasion, we congratulate the people of Haryana. Every single citizen of Haryana deserves congratulations, and those MLAs deserve congratulations who have exposed every conspiracy and protected democracy. The BJP resorted to every possible tactic. Such unethical politics for just one Rajya Sabha seat would never have been seen anywhere in the entire country before today. They employed every means of persuasion, inducement, punishment, and division; bids were made, pressure was applied... Our party and our MLAs worked to stop the buying and selling... When the buying and selling couldn't proceed, an attempt was also made to strangle democracy in the darkness of the night. The 4 votes that were declared invalid during our counting are all valid... This is the victory of democracy... To save democracy, we will go to every corner of Haryana," the Congress MP said.

In a sharp remark, Deepender Hooda also warned of strict action against party MLAs accused of cross-voting.

Also Read | BFUHS Recruitment 2026: Apply for 672 Staff Nurse Posts in Punjab Before April 2.

"Those of our MLAs who have sold their conscience and integrity--not just them, but even their next generations will be held accountable by the people of Haryana. The Congress Party is going to take the strictest possible action against those MLAs," he said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress have each won seats in the Haryana Rajya Sabha elections. Congress leaders said they won despite the BJP trying to "buy" votes, while the BJP winner, Sanjay Bhatia, said the Congress is just upset because their own people didn't vote for them.

Congress Candidate from Haryana, Karmeveer Singh Bauddh, who secured a victory in the Rajya Sabha elections, alleged "illegal cancellation of votes" as he thanked the party for thier support.

Speaking to the reporters, Karmeveer Singh Bauddh said, "Votes were illegally cancelled, but I received the blessings of the Congress party and the people. I received love from the Congress's top leadership. I will sit comfortably among you people every day." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)