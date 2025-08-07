New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given notice of an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, seeking urgent discussion on the arrests of individuals who were allegedly detained at Lodhi Colony Police Station, South District of New Delhi, merely for speaking in Bengali.

In his notice, Tagore alleges that the official police report referred to Bangla as "Bangladeshi language", instead of recognising it as Bangla, a constitutionally recognised language under the Eighth Schedule in the Indian Constitution.

Tagore further added that "this misrepresentation is not only factually incorrect but also deeply offensive, amounting to an attack on the cultural identity and dignity of Bengali speaking citizens. It fosters division and discrimination."

The MP claimed that this incident reflects a broader pattern of harassment, vilification, and unlawful detention faced by Bengali-speaking Indians, which constitutes a clear violation of Article 343 and the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

Additionally, Tagore emphasised that there is no language called "Bangladeshi" and urged the House to take up this matter immediately for discussion.

Earlier, the Congress MP moved an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, seeking urgent discussion on alleged large-scale deletions and irregularities in the electoral rolls during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar.

In a notice to the Lok Sabha Secretary-General, Tagore claimed that more than 12 per cent of voters have been removed, and wrong names have been added."That this House do adjourn to take up discussion on the large-scale deletion of names from electoral rolls under the ongoing Statewide Intensive Revision (SIR), particularly in Bihar, where over 12% of voters have been removed and unjustified inclusions have also been reported," the notice read.

Tagore stated that this raises serious questions about the fairness and transparency of the voter list revision process, warning that these mistakes affect people's fundamental right to vote and damage trust in India's democracy.

He urged the Lok Sabha to urgently discuss this important issue to protect citizens' rights. (ANI)

