Fact Check: Were Bengali-Speaking Woman and Her Child Assaulted by Cops in Delhi? Police Term Mamata Banerjee’s Claims Baseless, Say ‘Viral Video Is Fabricated’

Delhi, July 29: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to social media platform X on July 27, to share a video alleging police brutality. In the post, Banerjee claimed that a Bengali-speaking woman and her child, migrants from Chanchal in Malda, were brutally assaulted by Delhi Police. She called the incident "atrocious" and accused the BJP-led regime of unleashing "linguistic terror" on Bengali-speaking citizens, urging people to question where the nation was heading under such governance. The Delhi Police have strongly denied these allegations and called the "viral video fabricated".

The video showed a woman, later identified as Sanjanu Parveen, holding her child and alleging that they were beaten by Delhi police officers. According to Banerjee, the incident highlighted a dangerous trend of targeting linguistic minorities, especially Bengalis, in the national capital. Her post stirred strong political reactions and gained significant traction online, sparking outrage and concern over alleged police misconduct.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s Claim:

Bengali-Speaking Woman, Child Assault in Delhi, Claims CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo Credits: X/ @MamataOfficial)

Delhi Police Refute Assault Claim

#WATCH | DCP East Delhi, Abhishek Dhania, says, "West Bengal CM posted on 'X' that a Bengali-speaking woman and her child were assaulted by the Delhi Police... After a thorough investigation and inquiry, we have concluded that the entire video is baseless and fabricated. This… https://t.co/hq9XPueFuJ pic.twitter.com/bmH4hsxHkF — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2025

However, the Delhi Police have strongly denied these allegations. Speaking to the news agency ANI, DCP East Delhi, Abhishek Dhania, responded that a thorough inquiry into the incident found the video to be "baseless and fabricated." According to the police, the woman in question, identified as Sanjanu Parveen, claimed during interrogation that four policemen in civilian clothes took her and her family to a secluded area and assaulted them, demanding INR 25,000, which they allegedly paid. The police launched multiple teams and reviewed technical and CCTV evidence, which contradicted her claims.

It was revealed that the video was made at the request of her relative, a political worker in Malda, and was circulated to damage the image of the Delhi Police. The police concluded that the video is fake and a deliberate attempt to mislead the public. Investigation is ongoing. In conclusion, the viral video shared by Mamata Banerjee lacks credible evidence and has been dismissed by Delhi Police as fabricated.

Fact check

Claim : A viral video shared by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee alleged that a Bengali-speaking woman and her child were brutally assaulted by Delhi Police. Conclusion : Delhi Police have refuted the claim as baseless, stating that the video is fabricated and was circulated to malign the force's image. Full of Trash Clean

