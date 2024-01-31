Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 31 (ANI): On Wednesday, Congress MP Manickam Tagore sent a defamation notice to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K T Rama Rao for his remarks that the Telangana chief minister and TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy bribed him with Rs 50 crores to bag the post of the state Congress chief.

The notice was sent following KTR's speech in Siricilla where he alleged that Telangana CM Revanth Reddy had been made Chief Minister through Delhi Management Quota and had given Rs 50 Crores to Manickam Tagore.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Delivery Boy Arrested for Indulging in Indecent Act With Woman Over Bet.

Taking to 'X', Congress MP Manickam Tagore said, "A defamation notice has been sent to Koduku(KTR). Perhaps he's too engrossed in his farmhouse entertainments to bother with a reply. If he doesn't respond in 7 days, it's off to court we go!"

He also attached a copy of the notice on his Twitter handle.

Also Read | CUET PG 2024 Exam: Registration Date for Common University Entrance Test Examination Extended Till February 7, Apply Online at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

Replying to the tweet of Manickam Tagore, KTR tweeted, "Manickam Garu, why are you in a confused mode and misdirecting these notices? It was your colleague congressman & MP Venkat Reddy who had alleged on record that Revanth Reddy bribed you and bought the PCC president post for Rs 50 Crore. I had merely quoted the same since it was reported widely in media. Neither did Venkat Reddy withdraw the allegation nor did he offer an explanation till date. Suggest that you redirect the defamation notice to the right address of Mr. Venkat Reddy who now sits in Telangana secretariat."

Earlier, addressing a public meeting at Sircilla on January 28, KTR said, "The people know that you(Revanth) is not a Chief Minister elected by the people. You have got this post through Delhi Management Quota, after managing Delhi and giving Rs 50 crores to Manickam Tagore. Revanth Reddy, you will never be equal to the KCR's toe nail."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)