New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): Congress MP Manish Tewari on Monday gave Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the Centre's confrontation with the judiciary on matters related to judicial appointments.

The judicial appointment issue stoked a row as different government functionaries made several statements on the subject. Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju for two months has been strongly criticizing the collegium system for judicial appointment.

Also Read | ‘Dead’ Uttar Pradesh Woman Found Living With Second Husband in Rajasthan, Detained.

Tewari on Friday also gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss matters related to statements made by different government functionaries over judicial appointment issues.

In Monday's letter addressed to the Lok Sabha Speaker, Tewari said, "discussion on the confrontation with the judiciary brought to the fore by recent statements made by various Government and constitutional functionaries, including the Hon'ble Law Minister".

Also Read | Rapid Antigen Test: Is My RAT Actually Working? How To Tell if Your COVID-19 Test Can Detect Omicron.

He further stated that such statements prima facie undermine the faith in our country's highest court and the justice system in general.

The judicial system runs on the faith people repose in the decision-making process of the judiciary. Speaking about the fallout between the executive and judiciary, Tewari said "this takes us on a dangerous path where Courts could lose their legitimacy. Judges of the Hon'ble Supreme Court were constrained to discuss these comments in open court".

Pointing out the vacancies in the Supreme Court and High Courts, he said that the rule of law can never be sustained in such a scenario. More particularly, this has led to a stalling of appointments of judges to the Supreme Court and the High Courts. The Supreme Court has a vacancy of seven judges and more than 380 vacancies exist in various High Courts, he further stated.

"The Government must forthwith explain its stand and clarify its position with regard to the confrontations with the judiciary," he said.

Speaking on the Congress' adjournment motion notice on the Centre's confrontation with the judiciary on Friday, Rijiju had said, "We aren't like the Congress party that overturns everything and captures institutions. BJP respects all institutions of the country."

Earlier on Thursday, the top court said that the Collegium system was the "law of the land" and it should be followed. "Making comments on the Supreme Court Collegium is not very well taken," SC told the Centre.

The Winter Session of the Parliament began on December 7 and will likely have 17 working days. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)