Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], November 8 (ANI): Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and his cousin, BJP MP Varun Gandhi, had a brief meeting at the Kedarnath Dham on Tuesday.

They both were visiting Kedarnath and stayed at the guest house of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee.

Also Read | SSC Exam Calendar 2024 Released at ssc.nic.in; Check Dates of CHSL, MTS, Delhi Police SI and Other Examinations.

When asked about this meeting, Ajendra Ajay, the Chairman of the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, told ANI that "Film actress Raveena Tandon and BJP MP Varun Gandhi were at the Temple Committee's guest house after their temple visit."

He also mentioned that "Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had visited the guest house, where Ajay, as the President of the Temple Committee, presented him with Prasad."

Also Read | Air India Plane Leaves Kolkata-Bound Passengers Stranded in Delhi Ahead of Diwali, Leading to Chaos at Midnight.

Following this, Rahul and Varun Gandhi had a short meeting before heading to the helipad, he added.

In his post on X BJP MP Varun Gandhi spoke of his pilgramage to Kedarnath " Like always the visit to Devbhoomi this time was amazing and unforgettable. By coming to the lap of the Himalayas, and blessed by the seers, the mind is filled with a new energy. Also had the privilege of offering prayers at Baba Kedar and Badri Vishal."

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi began his three-day visit to Uttarakhand on Sunday by offering prayers at the revered Kedarnath Temple.

In a post on X, the Congress party said, "Jai Baba Kedarnath. Today, Rahul Gandhi had the darshan of Baba Kedar at Baba Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand and prayed for the happiness and peace of the country."

Later in the day, Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attended an 'aarti' ceremony during his Kedarnath Yatra in Uttarakhand's Dehradun district on Sunday evening, the party said.

The party also shared pictures of the pilgrimage on its official social media account. Later, the Wayanad MP served tea to devotees at Kedarnath Temple, the party said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)