New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): Congress MP Saptagiri Ulaka has brought attention to the alleged dire situation of women's safety in Odisha, filing an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha.

In the adjournment motion Ulaka presented disturbing statistics, "In the last eight months in my state, Odisha, 54 gang rape cases and 1,600 instances of atrocities against women have been reported. The data of the last 4 years shows a grim reality of law and order and the condition of women in my state; 36,420 women and 8,403 children have gone missing, with 421 women and girls falling victim to trafficking, the crimes against women have increased by 8% in 2024."

He continues, "These figures expose a complete breakdown of law and order, leaving women, children, and tribal students vulnerable in state-run hostels and schools."

The situation is particularly dire in state-run hostels and schools, where women, children, and tribal students are vulnerable. Ulaka continues, "In one week, there were three instances of pregnancy of minor girls. One tribal girl who was staying in Government School Hostel in Malkangiri district delivered a child while attending 10th examination. In Champua of Keonjhar district a class 6 tribal girl, a resident of Govt Hostel was pregnant. It is pertinent to mention here that Keonjhar is the home district of the Chief Minister of Odisha. These cases prove the rampant sexual abuse in state institutions and the government's failure to ensure the safety of minor girls. Odisha's residential schools have become unsafe. In Jharsuguda, a Class 6 girl was gang-raped in a government school. In Kendrapara, a Class 12 girl died by suicide after sexual harassment by an exam invigilator. In Balasore, a 10-year-old girl was brutally raped and murdered. A gang rape in Mayurbhanj, the home district of President proves that no district in Odisha is safe for women and minors."

He notes, "Beyond sexual crimes, criminal negligence has led to 26 student deaths in government hostels since July 2024 due to medical neglect, malnutrition, and unsafe conditions. Manisha Mandangi, a Class VI student in Rayagada, died of malaria after being denied medical care despite repeated complaints. These deaths highlight gross mismanagement, apathy, and the failure of the Odisha government to provide even basic healthcare in its institutions. Despite Odisha recording the highest crime rate against women in India, there is no accountability among government-appointed officials."

Highlighting the State Government's failure, Ulaka recommended strengthening hostel safety with CCTV surveillance, round-the-clock security, regular medical checkups, and strict monitoring.

"The state administration has failed to prevent these atrocities, and Prime Minister and Home Minister remain silent despite the ongoing sexual violence and human rights violations in Odisha. Immediate action is needed to investigate these crimes, hold the Odisha government accountable, and take strict legal action against negligent officials. Hostel safety must be strengthened with CCTV surveillance, round-the-clock security, regular medical checkups, and strict monitoring, while victims must receive financial compensation, legal aid, and rehabilitation support. The House must act now to protect women, children, and tribal communities in Odisha and ensure justice." (ANI)

