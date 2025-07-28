New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Congress' Lok Sabha MP Hibi Eden has filed an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha, seeking a discussion on the "recent attack" on Kerala nuns in Chhattisgarh on Monday.

Submitting an adjournment motion to the LS Secretary General, the Congress MP stated, "The recent terror attack specifically targeting nuns and forcing them to hide their attire, including the Thiru Vasthram is a matter of grave concern.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 28, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The incident raises serious questions about the safety and security of religious minorities in our country.

Given the gravity of the situation and the potential implications for communal harmony and national security, it is imperative that the houses discuss this matter at the earliest opportunity."

Also Read | TCS Share Price Drop After Layoffs: Stocks of Tata Consultancy Services Fall by Nearly 2% As IT Major Announces 12,261 Job Cuts, Check Latest Price on NSE and BSE.

The Congress MP said that the nuns, who were allegedly arrested and assaulted in Chhattisgarh's Durg railway station, have demanded that the government make a statement on the attack, and ensure protection of religious minorities.

"To move that the house do adjourn its sitting till the government makes a statement on the recent terror attack targeting nuns, forcing them to hide their attire, and the measures being taken to ensure the safety and security of religious minorities," the Congress MP wrote.

"The government's response to this incident and the measures it proposes to take to prevent such incidents in the future are the utmost importance," he added.

Meanwhile on July 27, the Catholic Bishops Conference of India (CBCI) has also strongly condemned the alleged incident, claiming that according to reports, the women had explicit written permission from parents, but were physically assaulted after being arrested.

CBCI's statement read, "Such incidents not only threaten the modesty of women but also put their lives in grave danger. These repeated, unwarranted actions are a serious violation of the Constitution and cannot be tolerated." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)