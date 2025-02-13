Congress MPs protested over the protection of coastal and forest-bordering communities of Kerala in the Parliament House complex (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): Congress MPs, including Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, protested in the Parliament House complex on Thursday over the protection of coastal and forest-bordering communities of Kerala.

Congress MP from Kerala's Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, was also present during the protest.

Priyanka stated that seven people have been killed by wildlife animals in Wayanad.

"Seven people have been killed by wildlife animals in Wayanad. It is a very worrisome situation. The central and state governments have to send funds to mitigate this problem. I hope to raise this issue today," the Congress MP told media persons.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Thursday gave notice to move a motion for the adjournment of the Business of the House in the Lok Sabha to discuss the relaxation of "National Security Protocols" for the Khavda Renewable Energy Project in Gujarat along the India-Pakistan border.

In his notice, Tagore said, "The Khavda Renewable Energy Park Project, led by the Adani Group, is situated just one km from the sensitive India-Pakistan border in the Rann of Kutch, a region with a history of conflicts between the two nations."

"The relaxation of these security protocols is alarming, as it puts our national security at grave risk. Military experts who have dedicated their lives to protecting this nation have raised valid concerns. Allowing such a critical energy project so close to a volatile border undermines established military norms and compromises our strategic readiness," the Congress MP added.

Manickam Tagore further claimed that the more shocking thing is that the BJP-run Gujarat government and the Centre held secret meetings to bypass senior military officers and steamroll their objections.

"The government went so far as to create exceptions for this project, and potentially others, near India's borders with Pakistan, China, Nepal, Myanmar, and Bangladesh. This is a direct assault on the integrity of military advice and national security protocols. The Modi government's cronyism, with its clear favouritism toward the Adani Group, is a threat to the sovereignty of our nation. The decision to award such a high-risk project to Adani raises severe concerns about conflicts of interest and transparency in governance," he said. (ANI)

