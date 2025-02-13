New Delhi, February 13: A Delhi court on Thursday granted protection from arrest till February 24 to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan for allegedly attacking a police team in Jamia Nagar in the national capital on February 10. Special judge Jitendra Singh ordered Khan to join probe in the case whenever directed by the investigating officer. The judge passed the direction while hearing arguments in the anticipatory bail application filed by Khan in the case. HC Seeks Amanatullah Khan's Stand on ED Plea in Money Laundering Case.

The court also directed police to bring all the documents aside from any CCTV footage related to incident before the court on February 24. Delhi Police registered an FIR against Khan for allegedly leading an attack on a police team in Jamia Nagar on Monday. The police said the mob led by Khan helped a proclaimed offender, an accused in an attempt-to-murder case, escape from custody. Waqf Case: Delhi HC Issues Notice to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan on ED's Plea.

It said the alleged incident took place when a team of Delhi Police's Crime Branch attempted to arrest one Shabaz Khan in another case.