New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday extended greetings on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha.

In a social media post on X, Kharge said, "Eid al-Adha celebrates the noble values of selfless sacrifice, trust, and forgiveness. As we celebrate this joyous occasion, may we all unite to foster stronger fraternity and work towards a peaceful, harmonious, and just society. Eid Mubarak !"

Also Read | Delhi CM Death Threat: Man Who Issued Threat Call to Rekha Gupta, Arrested From Ghaziabad.

https://x.com/kharge/status/1931174906391040237

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also extended wishes on the occasion and wished for love, peace, and prosperity in people's lives.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 07, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"Eid al-Adha Mubarak to all! On this joyous occasion, may love, peace, and prosperity fill every home. Wishing everyone happiness, blessings, and a spirit of brotherhood," the Congress MP posted on X.

https://x.com/priyankagandhi/status/1931191017996460036

Wishing for the joy, prosperity, and good health, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal also extended greetings on the occasion.

Venugopal posted on X, "May the Holy celebration of Eid-Al-Adha bring tonnes of joy, prosperity and good health for you and your loved ones! Let's once again embark on the path of compassion, brotherhood and unity that this divine festival stands for. Wishing everyone Eid Mubarak!"

https://x.com/kcvenugopalmp/status/1931191403973091663

People across the country are celebrating Eid-al-Adha. Earlier today, people flocked in large numbers to the Ajmer Sharif Dargah to offer prayers on the occasion.

Scores of devotees thronged the historic Jama Masjid this morning to offer prayers and celebrate Eid al-Adha. Dressed in traditional attire, worshippers came together in a spirit of devotion, unity, and celebration, marking one of the most significant festivals in the Islamic calendar.

In Mumbai, people offered Namaz at the Jama Masjid Mahim Dargah.

People also offered Namaz in several other cities, including Sambhal, Gorakhpur, Thiruvananthapuram, and Bhopal.

Eid al-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son in obedience to God. The day is marked by prayers, charitable acts, and the ritual sacrifice of animals, with a message of sharing and empathy at its core.

Eid al-Adha is called Id-ul-Adha in Arabic and Bakr-Id in the Indian subcontinent, because of the tradition of sacrificing a goat or 'bakri'. It is a festival that is celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety in India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)