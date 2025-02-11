New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will skip 'Invest Karnataka 2025', business summit organised by the Karnataka government in Bengaluru between February 12 and 14.

Kharge on Tuesday wrote to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, informing him that due to budget session of the Parliament, he is not in a position to attend the inaugural ceremony of the summit.

"As you are well aware the budget session of the Parliament is presently on. Owing to my preoccupation with the session, much as I would have desired, I am not in a position to attend the inaugural ceremony of the Global Investors' Meet of Invest Karnataka 2025 at Bengaluru, Karnataka," Kharge said in his letter.

"I am sure that the Global Investors' Meet would bear fruitful outcomes. I wish you all the best for the success of this Meet," he added.

Kharge along with Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi have been invited as key guests to the 'Invest Karnataka 2025' summit.

The summit aims to highlight Karnataka's strategic advantages in fostering innovation, industrial growth, and global partnerships, officials said.

Featuring 75+ marquee speakers, 25+ technical sessions, 10+ country sessions, and SME Connect discussions, the event will provide deep insights into global economic trends, emerging technologies, and resilience strategies.

Invest Karnataka 2025 boasts a power-packed agenda, featuring some of the most influential minds shaping industries worldwide. Highlights from key technical sessions include:On February 12 the events include a Fireside Chat on AI, Cybersecurity, and Government: Building Digital Resilience in an Uncertain World, Fireside Chat on Resilient Pathways: Charting India's Economic Growth Amid Global Challenges, Fireside Chat - Innovating the Future and a Panel Discussion on Leading the Charge: Young Innovators Shaping India's Future.

On February 13, events include Fireside Chat - Pioneering the AI Frontier: From Moonshots to Real-World Impact and a panel discussion on from Diverse Paths to a Common Goal in which speakers include Kiran Rao (Film Director, Producer, and Writer), Irina Ghose (MD, Microsoft India), Sukhi Singh (Founder, Sukhi's Gourmet Foods).

On February 14 a Fireside Chat will be held on Thriving in Turbulence: How Nations Can Build Lasting Resilience.

The State's new Industrial Policy 2025-30 will also be unveiled at the event. (ANI)

