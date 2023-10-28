New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): In the run-up to the state assembly polls, the Congress party on Saturday vowed to pass a new Bill that guarantees to protect the land and rights of the tribal people of Mizoram.

Congress General Secretary in Charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh alleged that the Modi-led central government "bulldozed" amendments to the Forest Conservation Act during the monsoon session and also accused the ruling party Mizo National Front (MNF) of not tabling the Bill which is in the concurrent list.

"The Modi government bulldozed amendments to the Forest Conservation Act during the monsoon session of the Parliament that evoked tremendous opposition and outrage across the country, even more so in the Northeast," Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

He further said, "The Indian National Congress promises that the first session of the new Legislative Assembly of Mizoram led by the Congress party will pass a new Bill that guarantees to protect the land, the forests and the rights of the tribal people of the state. As forests are part of the concurrent list, this Bill will be sent to the President of India for assent under the provision of Article 254(2)."

This is what the MNF government should have done immediately after the Monsoon session of Parliament but didn't do because it dances to the tune of the BJP, Jairam Ramesh alleged.

MNF is an ally of the BJP in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Recently, Mizoram chief minister and president of the governing Mizo National Front (MNF) Zoramthanga reportedly said his party will not work together with BJP in the coming election to the 40-member state legislature.

The Congress MP also claimed that the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) is a party without an ideology adding that they will compromise with the BJP in no time.

"This is what the ZPM will never do as they are a party without an ideology, without a programme or an organisation for the people of Mizoram, and will compromise with the BJP in no time," he added.

The Congress earlier released its manifesto for poll-bound Mizoram, promising LPG cylinders at Rs 750, an old pension of Rs 2,000 per month, health insurance coverage up to 15 lakh, and other welfare measures if voted to power in the Northeastern state.

"The Congress party will establish a government which is efficient, transparent and free from corruption. The Congress government will strengthen grassroots democracy by giving more power, more responsibilities and financial resources to the village Councils and more local bodies," Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) Chief Spokesman Ronald Sapa Tlai stated in his release on Monday.

It said that the Congress government will also work on developing better infrastructure such as connectivity, airports, electricity etc in the state.

Elections to the 40-member Mizoram assembly will be held on November 7 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

In the 2018 elections, Mizo National Front bagged 26 seats with a vote share of 37.8 per cent. Congress secured five seats and BJP won one seat.

This time, the ruling MNF, the main opposition party Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and Congress have fielded candidates in all 40 seats.

BJP, which contested 39 seats in the last assembly polls in 2018, is now contesting 23 seats and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in its electoral debut in Mizoram has fielded four candidates.

Congress has fielded Lalsanglura Ralte from the Aizwal East-I constituency, currently held by MNF President and Chief Minister Zoramthanga.

Lalnunmawia Chuaungo has been given the party ticket from Aizawl North-I (ST). Lalrindika Ralte will contest from Hachhek (ST), Lalhmingthanga Sailo from Dampa (ST) and Lalrinmawia from Aizawl North-II. (ANI)

