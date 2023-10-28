Kochi, October 28: In Kerala’s Ernakulam, engineers lined up to apply for the job of government office peon despite the job only requiring a Class 7 qualification and ability to ride bicycle. Aspirants said that it was a “secure job” unlike joining a ride-hailing or food delivery platform.

According to a report in TOI, amongst those candidates who appeared for the 'cycle test', around 101 of them cleared. The candidates now have an endurance test to appear for and have to wait for the 'rank list' to be released. Even though the bicycle is no longer the mode of transport, the rule has not changed. It requires a candidate to be Class 7 pass and know how to ride a bicycle for peon job in Kerala. Job Alert: Swiggy Partners Apna To Create 10,000 Jobs in India for Instamart in 2023.

Talking to TOI, a resident of Kochi who has a diploma in banking and runs a cafe, said that he has been trying to get a secure job with a good income for the past few years. Also, he said that if they are recruited in companies like KSEB which is a state power utility, the salary will be more. Uttar Pradesh: 93,500 Candidates, Including 3,700 PhD Holders, Apply For 62 'Peon-Messenger' Posts.

The state Public Service Commission continues to insist on cycling tests for the peon's post in public sector agencies like KSEB and KSFE (Kerala State Financial Enterprises) although it serves no purpose now and officials say they are helpless as government is yet to change old rules.

Earlier the cycling tests were compulsory for different jobs under 'last grade servants' earlier but now it is mandatory for office assistants only. However female and physically disabled candidates are exempted from taking up cycling tests.

