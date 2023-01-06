Tumakuru (Karnataka) [India], January 6 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Friday accused Congress of "promoting dynastic rule" while crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "eliminating nepotism" in politics.

"PM Modi has changed the political culture in the country. He has eliminated nepotism in politics and has always pushed for development. Congress divided people from village to state level and did only vote-bank politics to promote dynastic rule. PM Modi ended dynastic politics and promoted 'politics of development'," Nadda said while addressing a public meeting here.

He said that BJP is synonymous with 'development' and 'progress' and Congress with "anti-development and destruction".

"We must understand that 'development' and 'progress' are synonymous with the BJP, while 'Anti-Development' and 'Destruction' with that of Congress," he said.

Nadda alleged that the previous UPA government at the Centre before 2014 "ignored" the interests of the people of Karnataka.

"UPA continued to ignore the interests of the people of Karnataka on the back seat while NDA continues to put their interests on the forefront," he said.

The BJP chief lauded the Centre and the state governments and said that while the Indian economy has stood up to 5th position in the world, Karnataka is India's top-most FDI destination now.

"There have been great developments in the infra sector of the State and notably, Konkan Railways has received 100 per cent electrification recently," he said.

"Under the leadership of Bommai, the welfare policies of the Karnataka government are providing free rations to needy people. Over 3 crore people have been allotted pucca houses and around 11 crore gas cylinders have been provided to underprivileged people," Nadda added eulogising the state government.

Karnataka is slated to go to Assembly polls this year. (ANI)

