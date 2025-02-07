Jammu, Feb 7 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) held a protest march here on Friday against the United States for alleged inhumane treatment of over 100 Indians deported by the Donald Trump administration.

Led by JKPCC chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, scores of activists and leaders marched on the streets here and raised slogans against the Donald Trump administration and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

They held a demonstration at Janipur, protesting against the US government for its mistreatment of Indians who had gone there for jobs but were treated as criminals and terrorists.

Carrying banners featuring US President Trump and Prime Minister Modi, the protesters expressed their resentment over the government's silence and inaction regarding the ill-treatment of Indian citizens by the US. They raised strong slogans against both the US and the Modi government.

Strongly condemning what he termed as "the greatest insult, torture and inhumane treatment" inflicted by the Trump administration, Sharma said the entire nation was shocked, insulted and hurt by the way the Indian citizens were treated.

He criticized the US government for violating human rights and accused Trump — whom he sarcastically referred to as Modi's "so-called friend"— of committing one of the worst human rights violations against peaceful and innocent Indians.

"Where is Modi's Namaste Trump and his so-called 56-inch chest when Indians were tortured, flown back in handcuffs and had their legs tied with chains? A small country like Colombia brought back its citizens in its own plane — why this insult to our country and countrymen? Why is Prime Minister Modi a mute spectator, silent on this serious issue?" Sharma questioned.

He described it as a great insult to the nation, alleging that the US government humiliated the Indian citizens while the Modi government remained indifferent and silent.

"These innocent people went to the US in search of jobs because the Modi government failed to fulfill its promise of providing two crore jobs annually to the youth," he added.

The Congress leader further said that the Modi government's inaction and silence had hurt every Indian, leading to nationwide protests to register strong resentment.

The protesters later took out a march towards New Plot, disrupting normal traffic and intensifying their demonstration.

