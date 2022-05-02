New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): AICC in-charge of Punjab Harish Chaudhary has recommended disciplinary action against former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, sources said on Monday.

Chaudhary moved a complaint to the Disciplinary Action Committee against Sidhu and requested to take action against him.

When asked about the complaint, Chaudhary told ANI that the matter is internal to the party.

According to sources, the complaint included Punjab Congress president Raja Warring's note regarding the activities of his predecessor Navjot Singh Sidhu.

"Having been in-charge of the party's affairs in Punjab from November until now, it has been my observation that Sidhu continuously criticised the functioning of the Congress government terming it corrupt and hand in glove with the Shrimoni Akali Dal," the complaint mentioned.

"As the party was fighting the elections, it was inappropriate for Sidhu to set such a precedent. In spite of my repeated advice to Sidhu to avoid such activities, he continued to speak against the government relentlessly," Chaudhary's complaint said, as per sources.

Chaudhary said Sidhu's actions at the assumption of the office ceremony of Raja Warring were also inexcusable.

According to the complaint, Sidhu simply met and wished the incumbent PCC president and hurriedly left the venue, whereas, the entire state leaders attended the function and presented a united face to the Congress party workers.

"President, Sidhu cannot be allowed to portray himself above the party and to set an example for others to breach the party discipline. It is therefore recommended that an explanation must be sought from Shri Sidhu as to why a disciplinary proceeding should not be initiated against," Chaudhary said in his letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, as per sources.

Congress leader Amarinder Singh Raja Warring took charge as Punjab Congress president last month. Warring succeeded Navjot Singh Sidhu, who resigned from his post on March 16.

After a poll drubbing in five states recently, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi had asked its state unit chiefs in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur to put down their papers. (ANI)

